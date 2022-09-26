HODL Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.43 Million (HODL)

HODL (HODL) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 26th. One HODL coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. HODL has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $13,437.00 worth of HODL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HODL has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HODL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,226.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021381 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00147924 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00277279 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.88 or 0.00758760 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.96 or 0.00604486 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $115.84 or 0.00602514 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000932 BTC.

HODL Profile

HODL (CRYPTO:HODL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the 1GB AES Pattern Search hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2016. HODL’s total supply is 729,362,990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 728,890,167,636,629 coins. HODL’s official Twitter account is @hodlcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HODL is https://reddit.com/r/HodlToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HODL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HOdlcoin is just like Bitcoin, but it pays interest on every balance. This is to recognize the importance of HODLers and properly reward HODLing. Very high interest rates (4000%+ APR) are paid in the first few months to attract early adopters to the project. Proof of Work 1GB AES Pattern Search POW. Pattern Search involves filling up RAM with pseudo-random data, and then conducting a search for the start location of an AES encrypted data pattern in that data. Pattern Search is an evolution of the ProtoShares Momentum PoW, first used in MemoryCoin and later modified for use in CryptoNight(Monero,Bytecoin), Ethash(Ethereum). CPU/GPU friendly. Pools https://hodl.suprnova.cc/https://hodl.maxminers.net/https://hodl.blockquarry.com/Paper Wallet http://hodlpaperwallets.tk/Block Explorers http://hodl.presstab.pwhttp://www.tekyexplorer.xyz/hodl/http://coinofview.com/coin/HOdlcoin.htmlTelegram | Discord | Facebook | BitcoinTalk Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HODL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HODL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HODL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HODL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HODL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.