Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Point Capital

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMPT. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Point Capital Stock Performance

About Home Point Capital

Shares of Home Point Capital stock opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.35. The company has a market cap of $289.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Home Point Capital has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $5.85.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

