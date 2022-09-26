Homeros Price Hits $0.0042 on Exchanges (HMR)

Homeros (HMR) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. In the last seven days, Homeros has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. Homeros has a market capitalization of $41.94 million and approximately $72,714.00 worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Homeros coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Homeros Coin Profile

Homeros launched on February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com.

Homeros Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants.Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

