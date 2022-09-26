Honest (HNST) Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Honest (HNST) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Honest has a total market cap of $730,941.20 and approximately $184.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Honest has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Honest Coin Profile

Honest is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2019. Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com.

Buying and Selling Honest

According to CryptoCompare, “Honest (HNST) is the native currency of NOBI (formerly Honest Mining), an app for users to grow their crypto. NOBI offers algorithmic / robot trading, DeFi powered crypto savings and staking services for many different coins.Telegram”

