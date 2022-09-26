Howard Financial Services LTD. Grows Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $319.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $358.50 and its 200 day moving average is $362.54. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $313.66 and a 52-week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.