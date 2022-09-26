Howard Financial Services LTD. Sells 2,298 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Howard Financial Services LTD. decreased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 0.9% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 180.5% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 11,436 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,754,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,663,000 after acquiring an additional 541,761 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 72,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 12,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $28.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.28. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $40.66.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

