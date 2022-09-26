HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,515 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in HP by 1.0% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in HP by 7.8% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 68,994 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in HP by 28.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in HP by 173.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 177,021 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 112,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in HP by 1.8% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 23,341 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Trading Up 0.3 %

HPQ traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.43. 62,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,824,010. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.37. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,406,520 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.79.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.