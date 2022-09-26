Huobi BTC 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $305,900.00 (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for about $19,257.98 or 1.00633510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $365.31 million and $305,900.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s genesis date was February 17th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 18,969 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.htokens.finance/en-us.

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

