Hydra (HYDRA) Price Hits $2.07

Hydra (HYDRA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Hydra has a market cap of $33.81 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydra coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.07 or 0.00010807 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hydra has traded 14% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005220 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011046 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- PDX Coin (PDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00148269 BTC.
- Nexus Dubai (NXD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00014162 BTC.
About Hydra
Hydra’s total supply is 20,672,785 coins and its circulating supply is 16,327,033 coins. Hydra’s official website is hydrachain.org. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Hydra
