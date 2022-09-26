Hydro Price Tops $0.0039 on Major Exchanges (HYDRO)

Hydro (HYDRO) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Hydro has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hydro has a market cap of $433,222.00 and $4,351.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hydro alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011069 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070449 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10769878 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Hydro

Hydro’s genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hydro’s official website is projecthydro.org. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hydro

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro is an open-source blockchain project, with a global community of passionate smart contract and product development specialists dedicated to solving the unbanked problem.Hydro’s vision is to be the life of a new global decentralized economy, allowing for secure and interoperable decentralized applications across P2P payments, B2B payments, Point of Sale, Remittance, Lending, Credit, Savings, and Tokenization. This new ecosystem is built on top of our revolutionary ERC-1484 identity standard.Project Hydro was launched in March 2018 with the goal of changing the lives of 2 Billion unbanked people forever. The project was incubated by Hydrogen, one of the leading fintech API companies in the world, named “Fintech Startup of the Year” by KPMG and “World Changing Technology” by Fast Company. The Hydrogen team knew they were onto something great, when over 10,000 developers answered the original call to action. This is when Project Hydro expanded to be a global, decentralized, and open-source project run by the community for the global community! Now any of you can be a part of Project Hydro and help to change the world.Project Hydro is run by a group of elected representatives, what we call “Decentralization Ambassadors” or DAs for short. The DAs are tasked with maintaining the Hydro protocols, encouraging new developers in the ecosystem, and helping companies launch enterprise applications and new infrastructure on top of the ecosystem. The DAs maintain a treasury of HYDRO tokens that are used to encourage long-term sustainability of the ecosystem by incentivizing new development. Anyone globally across engineering, product management, marketing, community management, and design, can join Project Hydro. Elections take place on a rolling basis, with Officer elections happening every 6 months. Over 100 DAs will be elected in Project Hydro’s first two years. Please see our Governance page for more details on this democratic process!”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.