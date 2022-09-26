Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €400.00 ($408.16) price objective on Hypoport in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Warburg Research set a €325.00 ($331.63) price objective on Hypoport in a research report on Friday.

Hypoport Stock Down 46.0 %

Shares of Hypoport stock opened at €79.25 ($80.87) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.55 million and a P/E ratio of 25.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €200.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €249.34. Hypoport has a 12-month low of €78.70 ($80.31) and a 12-month high of €600.50 ($612.76).

About Hypoport

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

