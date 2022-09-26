Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) PT Set at €325.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €325.00 ($331.63) price target on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HYQ. Berenberg Bank set a €400.00 ($408.16) target price on Hypoport in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €205.00 ($209.18) target price on Hypoport in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Hypoport Stock Down 46.0 %

Shares of Hypoport stock opened at €79.25 ($80.87) on Friday. Hypoport has a one year low of €78.70 ($80.31) and a one year high of €600.50 ($612.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €200.83 and its 200 day moving average is €249.34. The firm has a market cap of $499.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40.

Hypoport Company Profile

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

