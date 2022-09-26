Hyve Price Tops $0.0314 (HYVE)

Hyve (HYVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for $0.0314 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges. Hyve has a total market cap of $3.14 million and $65,002.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hyve has traded down 15.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hyve alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011060 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve launched on October 12th, 2020. Hyve’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hyve

According to CryptoCompare, “HYVE is a decentralized ecosystem that aims to solve the current problems in the global freelance and workforce market, leveraging the power of decentralized technologies while adding features that are non-existent on any current platform (centralized & decentralized). The result is a community-governed system designed to bring down costs for all parties involved, offer wider flexibility, cut out the middleman, welcome the unbanked, provide transparency and ensure safety, all in a decentralized manner while rewarding token holders.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.