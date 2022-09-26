IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) PT Lowered to $20.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEXGet Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on IBEX from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on IBEX from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $16.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.71. IBEX has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.79.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBEX. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IBEX by 13,027.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 406,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after buying an additional 403,857 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IBEX during the 4th quarter worth about $1,803,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IBEX by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after buying an additional 86,995 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of IBEX by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 184,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 25,136 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

