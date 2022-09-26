IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) PT Lowered to $20.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on IBEX from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on IBEX from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Get IBEX alerts:

IBEX Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $16.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.71. IBEX has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IBEX

IBEX Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBEX. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IBEX by 13,027.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 406,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after buying an additional 403,857 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IBEX during the 4th quarter worth about $1,803,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IBEX by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after buying an additional 86,995 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of IBEX by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 184,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 25,136 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.