IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) PT Lowered to $20.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on IBEX from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on IBEX from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday.
IBEX Trading Up 7.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $16.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.71. IBEX has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.79.
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.
