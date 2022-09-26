Idea Chain Coin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $13,895.00 (ICH)

Idea Chain Coin (ICH) traded up 468.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 26th. Idea Chain Coin has a market capitalization of $113,175.03 and approximately $13,895.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idea Chain Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Idea Chain Coin has traded up 449.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Idea Chain Coin

Idea Chain Coin (ICH) is a coin. It launched on January 19th, 2020. Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 53,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,295,931 coins. Idea Chain Coin’s official website is ideachaincoin.com. Idea Chain Coin’s official Twitter account is @ideachaincoin1.

Idea Chain Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on 20/01/2020 by a team based in Turkey, ICH It is a digital currency to support inventors and preserve their rights with smart and innovative solutions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idea Chain Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idea Chain Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idea Chain Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

