Idena (IDNA) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.57 Million

Idena (IDNA) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. During the last seven days, Idena has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. Idena has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $91,804.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idena coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Idena

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 89,855,072 coins and its circulating supply is 59,809,309 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Idena’s official website is idena.io. The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network.

Idena Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars.

