IDEX (IDEX) Price Hits $0.0620 on Exchanges

IDEX (IDEX) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $62.00 million and $3.75 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One IDEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0620 or 0.00000324 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005229 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011074 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for IDEX is idex.io. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform.IDEX is bringing its DEX to multiple high-performance blockchains. IDEX is currently available on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, with Polkadot and others to follow. Bridging the IDEX token to each blockchain enables stakers to secure IDEX’s L2 on all networks. In return, stakers earn 50% of the trading fees on all IDEX products.Scaling: IDEX uses Merkle roots to batch settle transactions, to reduce gas and congestion issues.IDEX rebranded its token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here..0”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.