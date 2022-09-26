Ignition (IC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.00

Ignition (IC) traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One Ignition coin can currently be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. Ignition has a market capitalization of $20,624.59 and approximately $15.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ignition has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ignition Profile

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,572,375 coins and its circulating supply is 1,559,202 coins. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ignition Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

