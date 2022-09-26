Ignition (IC) Market Capitalization Reaches $20,624.59

Ignition (IC) traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ignition coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ignition has a market capitalization of $20,624.59 and $15.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005233 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009494 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $160.54 or 0.00839880 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,572,375 coins and its circulating supply is 1,559,202 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ignition

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm."

