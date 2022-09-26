Indexed Finance (NDX) Price Down 8.3% This Week

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded down 18.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $10,877.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000917 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011018 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070944 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10845590 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. Indexed Finance’s official website is indexed.finance. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies.”

