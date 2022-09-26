Industrial Alliance Securities Upgrades Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) to Buy

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) was upgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 6.7 %

NYSE:PBA opened at $31.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.27. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pembina Pipeline

About Pembina Pipeline

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.