Injective Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $17.36 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Injective Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.83 or 0.00009221 BTC on exchanges. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $152.80 million and approximately $17.36 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Injective Protocol Coin Profile

Injective Protocol was first traded on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed.The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem.”

