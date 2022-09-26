Injective Protocol (INJ) Price Reaches $1.78 on Major Exchanges

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $152.80 million and $17.36 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.78 or 0.00009437 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol was first traded on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Injective Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed.The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem.”

