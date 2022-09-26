Innova 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00 (INN)

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Innova coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Innova has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Innova has a total market cap of $23,307.43 and $1.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FeatherCoin (FTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Desire (DSR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapture (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GunCoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Innova Profile

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Innova Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain..online.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

