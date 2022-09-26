Insider Buying: ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Acquires 15,687 Shares of Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 15,687 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $238,128.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,130,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,153,946.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 2,508 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $54,473.76.

On Monday, September 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 547 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.40 per share, for a total transaction of $11,158.80.

On Thursday, September 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 84 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,602.72.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 3,109 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $64,356.30.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 3,942 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $82,821.42.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 3,524 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $76,717.48.

On Monday, August 22nd, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 400 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,800.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 77 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,678.60.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 1,653 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $36,547.83.

On Friday, August 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 892 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $8,411.56.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Performance

NYSE ACR opened at $8.70 on Monday. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 124.52 and a quick ratio of 124.52. The firm has a market cap of $77.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACRES Commercial Realty ( NYSE:ACR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.26. ACRES Commercial Realty had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 1.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Institutional Trading of ACRES Commercial Realty

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACR. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $663,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 18,831 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 64.2% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

