Insider Buying: ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Acquires 15,687 Shares of Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 15,687 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $238,128.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,130,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,153,946.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 2,508 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $54,473.76.
- On Monday, September 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 547 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.40 per share, for a total transaction of $11,158.80.
- On Thursday, September 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 84 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,602.72.
- On Tuesday, September 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 3,109 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $64,356.30.
- On Tuesday, September 6th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 3,942 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $82,821.42.
- On Wednesday, August 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 3,524 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $76,717.48.
- On Monday, August 22nd, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 400 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,800.00.
- On Friday, August 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 77 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,678.60.
- On Wednesday, August 17th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 1,653 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $36,547.83.
- On Friday, August 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 892 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $8,411.56.
ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Performance
NYSE ACR opened at $8.70 on Monday. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 124.52 and a quick ratio of 124.52. The firm has a market cap of $77.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.26.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th.
Institutional Trading of ACRES Commercial Realty
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACR. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $663,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 18,831 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 64.2% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.
About ACRES Commercial Realty
ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.
