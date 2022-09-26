Insider Buying: Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Buys 57,426 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc acquired 57,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $154.59 per share, with a total value of $8,877,485.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,483,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,209,907.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Medpace Investors, Llc purchased 94,119 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $153.48 per share, for a total transaction of $14,445,384.12.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Medpace Investors, Llc purchased 62,516 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.12 per share, for a total transaction of $9,822,513.92.

Medpace Stock Down 6.1 %

MEDP opened at $145.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.47. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.94 and a fifty-two week high of $231.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medpace

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $351.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 30.56%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 486.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

About Medpace

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

