Insider Buying: Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Senior Officer Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,960.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 46,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$467,352.18.

Shares of TSE SPB opened at C$10.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 335.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.50. Superior Plus Corp. has a twelve month low of C$9.81 and a twelve month high of C$14.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,400.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPB shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.98.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

