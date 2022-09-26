Insider Selling: Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Senior Officer Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$525,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,213,564 shares in the company, valued at C$12,742,422.

Neil Bokenfohr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.46, for a total transaction of C$573,000.00.

Advantage Energy stock opened at C$9.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$5.86 and a one year high of C$12.18.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$302.68 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAV. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.75 to C$15.25 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.00.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

