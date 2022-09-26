Insider Selling: American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Insider Sells $101,300.00 in Stock

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) insider Peter Eilers sold 5,000 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,278.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

American Vanguard Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of American Vanguard stock opened at $18.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.42 million, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.87. American Vanguard Co. has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 7.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

American Vanguard Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Institutional Trading of American Vanguard

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in American Vanguard by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American Vanguard in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in American Vanguard in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Vanguard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.