Insider Selling: Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Insider Sells 3,341 Shares of Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) insider Nerissa Kreher sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $50,382.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,397.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Nerissa Kreher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 23rd, Nerissa Kreher sold 939 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $14,169.51.

On Thursday, September 15th, Nerissa Kreher sold 106 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,591.06.

On Friday, September 9th, Nerissa Kreher sold 800 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $12,056.00.

Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ TRDA opened at $15.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $36.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Institutional Trading of Entrada Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRDA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,560,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,460,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $11,362,000. 72 Investment Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $8,714,000. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,630,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

