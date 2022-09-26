Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Sells 4,375 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Walmart Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $130.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.00. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $1,507,971,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 14,883.3% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,747 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 6,198.0% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $201,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

