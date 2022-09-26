Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Insignia Systems Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of ISIG opened at $5.88 on Friday. Insignia Systems has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $35.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Insignia Systems alerts:

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 89.33% and a negative net margin of 16.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Insignia Systems

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Insignia Systems during the first quarter worth $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Insignia Systems during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. 12.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.