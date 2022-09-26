Instadapp (INST) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $76.29 Million

Instadapp (INST) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Instadapp has a market cap of $76.29 million and approximately $58,128.00 worth of Instadapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Instadapp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00003793 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Instadapp has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010978 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Instadapp

Instadapp launched on April 6th, 2021. Instadapp’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Instadapp is instadapp.io. Instadapp’s official Twitter account is @instadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Instadapp

According to CryptoCompare, “The Instadapp platform is a full-feature platform for both users and developers to leverage the full potential of DeFi. The Instadapp protocol ('DSL') acts as the middleware that aggregates multiple DeFi protocols into one upgradable smart contract layer. This structure allows Instadapp to access the full potential of Decentralized Finance.”

