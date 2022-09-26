Instadapp Price Hits $0.74 on Top Exchanges (INST)

Instadapp (INST) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Instadapp has a total market cap of $73.51 million and approximately $58,128.00 worth of Instadapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Instadapp has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Instadapp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00003890 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Instadapp alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011015 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070944 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10845590 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Instadapp

Instadapp’s launch date was April 6th, 2021. Instadapp’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Instadapp is instadapp.io. Instadapp’s official Twitter account is @instadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Instadapp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Instadapp platform is a full-feature platform for both users and developers to leverage the full potential of DeFi. The Instadapp protocol ('DSL') acts as the middleware that aggregates multiple DeFi protocols into one upgradable smart contract layer. This structure allows Instadapp to access the full potential of Decentralized Finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Instadapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Instadapp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Instadapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Instadapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Instadapp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.