Insured Finance Price Down 17.5% Over Last Week (INFI)

Insured Finance (INFI) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 26th. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $6.35 million and $213.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Insured Finance has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0529 or 0.00000272 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00011109 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Insured Finance is insured.finance.

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

