Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target Increased to C$215.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$216.00 to C$219.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$227.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $218.20.

Intact Financial Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFCZF opened at $144.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.53. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of $123.42 and a twelve month high of $157.48.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

