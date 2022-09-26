Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) PT Raised to C$230.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$220.00 to C$230.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IFCZF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$216.00 to C$219.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$206.00 to C$229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $218.20.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFCZF opened at $144.81 on Friday. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of $123.42 and a 12 month high of $157.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.53.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

