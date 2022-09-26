Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Given New C$230.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$220.00 to C$230.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$227.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cormark lowered their price target on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$216.00 to C$219.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$215.64.

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$197.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$192.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$185.61. The company has a market cap of C$34.59 billion and a PE ratio of 13.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$158.00 and a 12-month high of C$205.40.

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.84 by C$4.45. The company had revenue of C$5.34 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 13.0600009 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$191.39, for a total transaction of C$66,986.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,710,261.04. In other news, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$194.91, for a total transaction of C$779,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,097,871.05. Also, Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$191.39, for a total value of C$66,986.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,710,261.04.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

