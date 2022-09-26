Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Raised to C$215.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IFC. TD Securities boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cormark lowered their target price on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$227.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$208.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$216.00 to C$219.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$215.64.

Intact Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

IFC stock opened at C$197.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$34.59 billion and a PE ratio of 13.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$192.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$185.61. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$158.00 and a 52 week high of C$205.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85.

Insider Transactions at Intact Financial

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$7.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.84 by C$4.45. The business had revenue of C$5.34 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 13.0600009 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$194.91, for a total value of C$779,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at C$5,097,871.05. In related news, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$194.91, for a total value of C$779,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at C$5,097,871.05. Also, Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$191.39, for a total transaction of C$66,986.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,710,261.04.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

