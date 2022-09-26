International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,214 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 39.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 64.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $122.49 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $110.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.01.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.18.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.