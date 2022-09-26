Internet Computer (ICP) Price Hits $6.33 on Major Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.33 or 0.00031307 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $3.10 billion and $37.95 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00089109 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00070763 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000584 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00018717 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001853 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002367 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007610 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008753 BTC.
About Internet Computer
Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. Internet Computer’s total supply is 489,925,611 coins and its circulating supply is 262,193,593 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Internet Computer
