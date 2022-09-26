Internet Computer (ICP) Price Hits $6.33 on Major Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.33 or 0.00031307 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $3.10 billion and $37.95 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00089109 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00070763 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000584 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00018717 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007610 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000271 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008753 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. Internet Computer’s total supply is 489,925,611 coins and its circulating supply is 262,193,593 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFINITY Foundation is a not-for-profit scientific research organization based in Zurich, Switzerland, that oversees research centers in Palo Alto, San Francisco, and Zurich, as well as teams in Japan, Germany, the UK, and across the United States. The Foundation’s mission is to build, promote, and maintain the Internet Computer.The Internet Computer extends the functionality of the public Internet so that it can host backend software, transforming it into a global compute platform.Using the Internet Computer, developers can create websites, enterprise IT systems and internet services by installing their code directly on the public Internet and dispense with server computers and commercial cloud services.The Internet Computer is launching a revolutionary public network that provides a limitless environment for smart contracts that run at web speed, serve web, scale, and reduce compute costs. Able to build everything from DeFi, to mass market tokenized social media services that run on-chain, or extend Ethereum dapps.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.