InterPrivate II Acquisition (NYSE:IPVA) vs. HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Financial Contrast

InterPrivate II Acquisition (NYSE:IPVA – Get Rating) and HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.1% of InterPrivate II Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of HyreCar shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of HyreCar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares InterPrivate II Acquisition and HyreCar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterPrivate II Acquisition N/A -13,789.61% -0.01% HyreCar -48.69% -598.93% -125.22%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterPrivate II Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A HyreCar 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for InterPrivate II Acquisition and HyreCar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

HyreCar has a consensus target price of $6.88, indicating a potential upside of 663.89%. Given HyreCar’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HyreCar is more favorable than InterPrivate II Acquisition.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InterPrivate II Acquisition and HyreCar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterPrivate II Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.62 million N/A N/A HyreCar $35.72 million 0.55 -$25.95 million ($0.87) -1.03

InterPrivate II Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HyreCar.

Summary

HyreCar beats InterPrivate II Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InterPrivate II Acquisition

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the auto-tech and mobility, business services, consumer, retail, e-commerce, industrial technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc., together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car and fleet owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

