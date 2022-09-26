Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Inventiva Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IVA opened at $3.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average is $5.89. Inventiva has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Get Inventiva alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inventiva stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,640,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 982,679 shares during the period. Inventiva comprises about 0.9% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned 6.46% of Inventiva worth $14,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Inventiva Company Profile

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.