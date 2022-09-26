Inverse Finance (INV) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $13.78 Million

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Inverse Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $72.51 or 0.00377653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Inverse Finance has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Inverse Finance has a total market capitalization of $13.78 million and approximately $929,070.00 worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011080 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Inverse Finance Coin Profile

Inverse Finance was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 190,000 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Inverse Finance is inverse.finance.

Inverse Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation.The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Inverse Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Inverse Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

