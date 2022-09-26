Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) is Collective Family Office LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Collective Family Office LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,487 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.5% of Collective Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 81,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 94,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSJM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.99. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,365. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.41. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $23.31.

