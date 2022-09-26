InvestDex Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $51,798.00 (INVEST)

InvestDex (INVEST) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. InvestDex has a total market capitalization of $120,279.03 and $51,798.00 worth of InvestDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InvestDex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, InvestDex has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005209 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011001 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10879328 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
InvestDex Coin Profile
InvestDex’s official Twitter account is @InvestDexio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling InvestDex
Receive News & Updates for InvestDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InvestDex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.