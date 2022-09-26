Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NVTA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Invitae from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lowered Invitae from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. SVB Leerink lowered Invitae from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered Invitae from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark lowered Invitae from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.56.

Get Invitae alerts:

Invitae Stock Performance

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $574.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $4.23. Invitae has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invitae

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $136.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.47 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 620.70%. Equities analysts predict that Invitae will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $100,486.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 788,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $32,068.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 386,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $100,486.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 788,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,384.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,735 shares of company stock worth $152,009 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitae

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invitae by 3.6% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 28,668,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,215,000 after buying an additional 986,724 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Invitae by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,515,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,540,000 after buying an additional 69,702 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,820,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,332,000 after purchasing an additional 977,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,537,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,012,000 after purchasing an additional 219,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,323,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,491,000 after purchasing an additional 523,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.