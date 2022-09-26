iPower (IPW) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 27th. Analysts expect iPower to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iPower Stock Up 6.6 %

NASDAQ IPW opened at $0.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 million, a PE ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11. iPower has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $5.18.

Institutional Trading of iPower

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPW. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iPower in the second quarter worth $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iPower during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in iPower by 409.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 284,391 shares during the period. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About iPower

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

iPower Inc engages in the online retail of hydroponics equipment in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

