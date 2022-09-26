IRISnet Hits Market Capitalization of $25.60 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (IRIS) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 26th. Over the last week, IRISnet has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $25.60 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,100,701,501 coins and its circulating supply is 1,383,016,022 coins. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog.

Buying and Selling IRISnet

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. Telegram | Discord | Github | Medium Whitepaper “

