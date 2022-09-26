iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $104.30

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $104.30 and last traded at $104.70, with a volume of 44379 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.42.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 35,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 18,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,284,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 639.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,039,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,268,000 after buying an additional 2,417,466 shares during the period.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

